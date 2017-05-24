Breaking News Bar
 
Driver killed in Fox Lake crash may have suffered medical episode

Daily Herald report

An 84-year-old Round Lake Beach man killed Tuesday when his car slammed into the rear of a flatbed trailer in Fox Lake may have suffered from a medical episode before the crash, authorities said Wednesday.

Robert E. Ficarra was pronounced dead shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at Centegra Hospital-McHenry, where he had been taken from the scene of the crash at routes 12 and 134.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday indicated he died as a result of blunt trauma to his chest and abdomen, but also found he had a blood clot in an artery supplying oxygen to his heart. That may have accounted for Ficarra's erratic driving and swerving just before the crash, according to a statement from McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne L. Majewski.

Fox Lake police said Ficarra was driving a 2000 Buick LeSabre north on Route 12 about 1:11 p.m. Tuesday when it struck the rear of a truck and trailer that was stopped for a red light at the Big Hollow Road intersection.

Ficarra was alone in his car and the driver of the truck was not injured, police said. The crash remains under investigation and the results of toxicology testing are pending.

