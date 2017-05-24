Authorities: Bloomingdale murder suspect was researching cops as they closed in

DuPage County investigators say Jeffrey Keller must have been feeling the heat on the morning of Jan. 14, 2015, as he was researching the very team that was closing in on him for the murder of Bloomingdale's Nate Fox.

DuPage County Sheriff's office forensic detective Thomas Brown testified Tuesday that an examination of Keller's laptop, which was found in his car at the time of his arrest, shows Keller was busy on Google less than 10 hours before he was arrested leaving his Oakbrook Terrace office.

Brown said Keller's computer showed he logged into an unknown Panera Bread Wi-Fi hot spot at 9:27 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2015. At 9:40 a.m. Keller searched Google for "DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force." Three minutes later, Keller shifted his Google search to "Nate Fox reward."

Keller was arrested by plain-clothed Bloomingdale officers around 7 p.m. that evening as he left his office on the 1800 block of South Meyer Road in Oakbrook Terrace.

Bloomingdale Detective Dave Spradling testified Tuesday that at no time during the several hours he spent with Keller after his arrest, did Keller ever tell him Fox's shooting death was an "accident or self-defense."

Keller is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Fox, a 37-year-old car salesman and former basketball player at the Bloomingdale townhouse he shared with his girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Keller stalked Fox for more than a year before gunning the man down as he left his vehicle in his driveway on the 200 block of Tamarack Drive. They said Keller held a delusional belief that Fox was having a romantic relationship with a woman Keller was having an "emotional affair" with.

Prosecutors allege Keller became angry and accused the woman of having a relationship with Fox, with whom she previously worked at an insurance agency. Despite her denials, prosecutors said, Keller was obsessed with the thought of her being with another man and wanted Fox "out of the way."

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday evening. Keller's defense team is expected to begin presenting their defense when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.