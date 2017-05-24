Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 5/24/2017 8:19 AM

Authorities: Bloomingdale murder suspect was researching cops as they closed in

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jeffrey Keller

    Jeffrey Keller

 
Justin Kmitch
 
 

DuPage County investigators say Jeffrey Keller must have been feeling the heat on the morning of Jan. 14, 2015, as he was researching the very team that was closing in on him for the murder of Bloomingdale's Nate Fox.

DuPage County Sheriff's office forensic detective Thomas Brown testified Tuesday that an examination of Keller's laptop, which was found in his car at the time of his arrest, shows Keller was busy on Google less than 10 hours before he was arrested leaving his Oakbrook Terrace office.

Brown said Keller's computer showed he logged into an unknown Panera Bread Wi-Fi hot spot at 9:27 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2015. At 9:40 a.m. Keller searched Google for "DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force." Three minutes later, Keller shifted his Google search to "Nate Fox reward."

Keller was arrested by plain-clothed Bloomingdale officers around 7 p.m. that evening as he left his office on the 1800 block of South Meyer Road in Oakbrook Terrace.

Bloomingdale Detective Dave Spradling testified Tuesday that at no time during the several hours he spent with Keller after his arrest, did Keller ever tell him Fox's shooting death was an "accident or self-defense."

Keller is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Fox, a 37-year-old car salesman and former basketball player at the Bloomingdale townhouse he shared with his girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Keller stalked Fox for more than a year before gunning the man down as he left his vehicle in his driveway on the 200 block of Tamarack Drive. They said Keller held a delusional belief that Fox was having a romantic relationship with a woman Keller was having an "emotional affair" with.

Prosecutors allege Keller became angry and accused the woman of having a relationship with Fox, with whom she previously worked at an insurance agency. Despite her denials, prosecutors said, Keller was obsessed with the thought of her being with another man and wanted Fox "out of the way."

Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday evening. Keller's defense team is expected to begin presenting their defense when the trial resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Key witness takes stand in Bloomingdale murder trial
Related Article
Key witness takes stand in Bloomingdale murder trial
 
Old college pal testifies against Bloomingdale murder suspect
Related Article
Old college pal testifies against Bloomingdale murder suspect
 
Trial begins in 2014 shooting death of Bloomingdale man
Related Article
Trial begins in 2014 shooting death of Bloomingdale man
 
Suspect in Bloomingdale slaying now claiming self-defense
Related Article
Suspect in Bloomingdale slaying now claiming self-defense
 
Judge: Bloomingdale slaying suspect knew his rights when he spoke to officers
Related Article
Judge: Bloomingdale slaying suspect knew his rights when he spoke to officers
 
Suspect in slaying says he was confused about Miranda rights
Related Article
Suspect in slaying says he was confused about Miranda rights
 
Trial date set for man charged in former basketball standout's slaying
Related Article
Trial date set for man charged in former basketball standout's slaying
 
Hinsdale man pleads not guilty to Bloomingdale murder
Related Article
Hinsdale man pleads not guilty to Bloomingdale murder
 
Related Article
Man charged in death of former pro basketball player
 
Related Article
CEO arrested in shooting death of ex-pro basketball player
 
Cops: Hinsdale man's 'emotional affair,' jealousy led to slaying
Related Article
Cops: Hinsdale man's 'emotional affair,' jealousy led to slaying
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account