$750K bail for Lake in the Hills man charged in West Dundee shooting

Bail was set at $750,000 Saturday morning for one of two men arrested in a drug-related shooting in West Dundee.

Richy D. Sanchez, 25, of the 1300 block of Cunat Court in Lake in the Hills, appeared in Kane County bond court on charges of armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The Kane County State's Attorney's office had asked for $2 million bond for Sanchez before Kane County Circuit Court Judge Robert K. Villa.

The other man, 27-year-old Marcos Rojas of the 5700 block of South Christiana Avenue in Chicago, was shot by police and is recovering from nonlife-threatening injuries at hospital. He was charged with the same felony offenses as Sanchez.

According to prosecutors, Rojas and Sanchez met undercover officers and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations to purchase cocaine Wednesday night in the parking lot of Country Inn & Suite, near Interstate 90 and Randall Road in Elgin.

During the meeting, Rojas and Sanchez fled in their vehicle with about 900 grams of cocaine, prosecutors said, and unmarked police vehicles followed with emergency lights activated.

The vehicles stopped at Route 72 and Sleepy Hollow Road in West Dundee. Rojas then drove in the direction of a police officer, who fired multiple shots into the vehicle and struck Rojas, authorities said.

No police officers were injured. A handgun was found in the rear of the driver's seat, prosecutors said.

Rojas is a felon whose record includes a 2009 burglary charge, a 2010 drug-related conviction, and charges of street gang contact in 2012, prosecutors said.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Sanchez and Rojas would face a minimum sentence of 15 years, authorities said.