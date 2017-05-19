Breaking News Bar
 
Former Streamwood behavioral health worker charged with abusing girl

Barbara Vitello
 
 

A 25-year-old former behavioral health technician at a Streamwood mental health facility was ordered held on $1.5 million bail Friday on charges he sexually abused a 12-year-old patient.

Joseph Majko, of Crystal Lake, is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Probation is not an option.

Majko was working the midnight shift at the Streamwood Behavioral Health Center on May 2, when he entered the private room of a 12-year-old autistic girl who has developmental disabilities, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Grissom.

She said Majko woke the girl and sexually abused her in the adjacent bathroom.

The girl called him "pervert" and he left the room, Grissom said. A short time later, he returned to the girl's room, apologized, then picked up his belongings, left his staff identification badge and exited the facility, said Grissom.

He did not return to work, the prosecutor said.

Other employees making their rounds found the crying girl, who told them what happened. Video surveillance shows Majko entering the girl's room twice that night, Grissom said.

The girl was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

Majko next appears in court on June 8.

