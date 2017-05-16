Driver in crash that killed Barrington High student was doing 93, authorities say

hello

Crews removed trees along Plum Grove Road in Barrington Hills after they were hit by a car in a March 4 crash that killed a Barrington High School student. The car's driver has been charged with reckless homicide. Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer, March 2017

Barrington High School student Rebecca Soderman, 18, of Lake Barrington died from injuries suffered in one one-vehicle crash March 4

A Rolling Meadows man was driving 93 mph in a 25 mph zone when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree earlier this year, killing an 18-year-old Barrington High School student riding with him, authorities said Monday.

Matthew Zeek, 21, of the 2000 block of Sigwalt Street, faces a charge of reckless homicide stemming from the March 4 crash in Barrington Hills that killed Rebecca Soderman of Lake Barrington and injured another passenger. The charge is a felony that could put Zeek behind bars for as long as five years if he's convicted.

Authorities say Zeek was speeding west on a narrow stretch of Plum Tree Road near Rock Ridge Road about 9 p.m. March 4 when his car went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Soderman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she died later that night.

Zeek and a 16-year-old Barrington girl were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington with minor injuries, police said.

McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally said the warrant for Zeek's arrest was carried out May 10. He posted 10 percent of his $25,000 bail to go free pending a scheduled court appearance May 26.

Court records do not list an attorney who will represent Zeek.