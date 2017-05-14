Hampshire High student killed in three-vehicle Elgin crash

A Hampshire teen died Saturday evening after the car he was driving crossed the centerline on Randall Road and struck two other vehicles, Elgin police said Sunday.

The crash, which injured three other people, occurred about 7:27 p.m. near Randall's intersection with South Street, authorities said.

Police are not releasing the teen's name, but said he is a student at Hampshire High School. A statement on Community Unit District 300's Facebook page said the boy is a junior at the school.

"The District crisis intervention team will be present at both Hampshire middle school and Hampshire high school tomorrow to help support staff and students," the statement reads. "I asked that you join us in keeping the family and friends of this family and your hearts and prayers."

A preliminary investigation determined a Nissan Altima, driven by the 17-year-old from Hampshire, was heading north on Randall Road when it crossed the centerline and hit a southbound Pontiac, police said. The Nissan continued north in the southbound lane and collided with a Dodge Grand Caravan before leaving the roadway and stopping on the west side of Randall.

The Hampshire teen was taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His 15-year-old passenger from Carpentersville was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin with nonlife-threatening injuries and later released.

The 30-year-old Elgin woman driving the Dodge, as well as her 67-year-old passenger, also were taken to Sherman with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. The 21-year-old driver of the Pontiac was not injured.

Elgin police Cmdr. Colin Fleury said authorities do not believe the crash occurred as a result of distracted driving, but speed might have been a factor. The Elgin Police Department's traffic unit and the Kane County coroner's office are investigating.

The roadway and several streets around the crash were closed for about four hours Saturday, police said. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (847) 289-2660.

The teen is the second Hampshire High School junior killed in an automobile crash this month. On May 4, Brianna Soto, 17, of Pingree Grove, was killed when the car she was driving in Hampshire Township crossed the centerline on Dietrich Road and collided with an oncoming SUV, authorities said.