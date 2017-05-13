Man fleeing police involved in Lake-Cook Road crash

A man fleeing Buffalo Grove police after a domestic disturbance Saturday morning was involved in a serious crash on Lake-Cook Road, just east of Route 53, that sent the man and two other people to the hospital.

According to Buffalo Grove Police, witnesses heard gunshots and breaking glass around 10:20 a.m. coming from a house on Auburn Lane in Buffalo Grove. Shortly after hearing the gunshots, witnesses saw a man leave the house and drive off in a red sedan.

Minutes later, a Buffalo Grove police officer saw a red Toyota Corolla driving south on Arlington Heights Road, approaching Lake-Cook Road. The officer turned on his lights and siren as the vehicle proceeded west on Lake-Cook Road.

After the vehicle crossed Wilke Road, it was involved in a gruesome three-car crash. The man allegedly involved in the domestic disturbance and two others were rushed off to nearby hospitals. The driver of the red Toyota was sent to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights where he remains in serious condition. One of the other drivers was also taken to Northwest Community and the third driver was rushed to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington.

The damage done to the three vehicles involved was severe. The red Toyota was so badly smashed it looked like it had been crunched in half, according to a report from the scene.

The crash has closed eastbound and westbound Lake-Cook Road between Hicks and Arlington Heights roads. Route 53 is open, but traffic is moving slowly. It is not yet clear which other roads have been closed by authorities.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said their officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 a.m. to assist because of the severity of crash.

