updated: 5/12/2017 5:41 PM

Lake Zurich man charged with recording teen in Palatine dressing room

Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Lake Zurich man who authorities say recorded a teenage girl trying on swimsuits at a Palatine Target store was ordered held on $40,000 bail Friday.

Prosecutors say Michael Osenas, 38, held a cellphone under the dressing room door and recorded the 17-year-old as she tried on a one-piece swimsuit on March 26.

Osenas is charged with unlawful videotaping and live video transmission. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison. Probation is also an option.

The store's closed-circuit video shows Osenas entering the dressing area on four separate occasions within a 20-minute period, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Jennifer Gates. One image shows Osenas passing the girl, who was holding swimsuits, Gates said.

The teenager told authorities she was trying on the swimsuits and looking in the mirror when she noticed something under the door of the stall. She turned and saw a black smartphone held by a white male, Gates said.

She screamed and the man left, Gates said.

Store video captured the man leaving the dressing area and the store "in a quick manner," Gates said.

Palatine police subsequently issued alerts with the man's photo. A store employee provided information, which led to the man's arrest on May 9.

Osenas, who has no criminal background, next appears in court on June 1.

