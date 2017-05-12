Breaking News Bar
 
72-year-old motorcyclist dies in Elgin crash

A 72-year-old Elgin man died Friday afternoon after he was thrown from his motorcycle when it was hit by another vehicle, Elgin police said.

Police said the accident occurred at 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of Summit Street and Shady Oaks Drive in Elgin.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old Glendale Heights man, headed southbound on Shady Oaks Drive, failed to yield to the motorcycle, which was traveling westbound on Summit Street and had the right of way.

Police said the motorcycle lost control, ejecting the motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to St. Alexius Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Glendale Heights man was uninjured.

Several streets in the area of the crash were closed during the investigation for approximately four hours, police said.

This is Elgin's first fatal traffic crash of 2017, police said.

The Elgin Police Department's Traffic Unit and the Cook County Medical Examiner are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call (847) 289-2660.

