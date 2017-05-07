Addison police still investigating fatal shooting

Police continue to investigate a Saturday shooting that killed two people in Addison but provided no additional information Sunday.

A makeshift memorial of flowers and crosses has been created at Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive, near where 20-year-old Alberto Rios and 17-year-old Kevin Bustos were driving about 1 p.m. Saturday when someone fired on their vehicle, which then crashed into a tree.

Several mourners gathered around the site the following day, bowing their heads in silent homage to the victims.

Bustos, of Cortland in DeKalb County, died of a gunshot wound to the torso at 2:17 p.m. Saturday at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, where he was taken after the shooting, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Rios, of Villa Park, was also taken with gunshot wounds to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A GoFundMe page in honor of Rios, whom his loved ones called "Beto," collected $600 in less than 24 hours to help fund funeral expenses. The page was started by his cousin Abisai Rios.

Alberto Rios had two children "whom he loved with all his heart," his cousin said. "He got taken too soon from us."

Officials said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack and said there is no threat to the community.

According to the police department's Facebook page, which was last updated Saturday night, investigators have interviewed several witnesses and are checking security camera footage in the area. They did not release any information about possible suspects or the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked call the Addison Police Investigations Division at (630) 543-3080. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.

• Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.