2 shot, killed while driving through Addison neighborhood

Addison police responded about 1 p.m. Saturday to the area of Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive for a report of a crash and shots fired, they said via Facebook. Courtesy of Addison Police Department

Two people died after they were shot Saturday afternoon while driving through an Addison neighborhood.

Addison police responded about 1 p.m. to the area of Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive for a report of a crash and shots fired, they said in a Facebook post.

Officers found a 20-year-old Villa Park man and a 17-year-old Addison boy in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree at Town Center Park. Both were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds and were later pronounced dead.

Addison police identified the 20-year-old as Alberto Rios of Villa Park. They did not identify the 17-year-old because he is a juvenile, they said.

Officials said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack and said there is no threat to the community.

The Facebook post said police have interviewed several witnesses and are checking security camera footage in the area.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood of small apartment buildings behind the Green Meadows Shopping Center, about two blocks from police headquarters on the other side of Lake Street.

The area was blocked off with evidence tape, and about eight officers operating out of a mobile command center were gathering evidence until about 8 p.m. Saturday, when most officers departed. The few people on the street said they either hadn't seen anything or didn't want to comment for publication.

Police at the scene declined to comment, saying updates on the investigation would be posted to Facebook.

Anyone with information should call the Addison Police Investigations Division at (630) 543-3080. Callers can remain anonymous, they said.