updated: 5/6/2017 7:15 PM

2 killed in Addison shooting

  • Addison Police responded about 1 p.m. to the area of Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive for a report of a crash and shots fired, according to a post and the Addison Police Department's Facebook page Saturday.

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Two people were shot dead while driving through Addison Saturday.

Police responded about 1 p.m. to the area of Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive for a report of a crash and shots fired, according to a post and the Addison Police Department's Facebook page Saturday.

Officers found a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Both were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds, and were later pronounced dead.

Officials believe the shooting was a targeted attack, and said there is no threat to the community.

Authorities have not released the victims' identities, pending notification of families.

Anyone with information should call the Addison Police Investigations Division at (630) 543-3080.

Check back at dailyherald.com for updates.

katiesmithdh@gmail.com

