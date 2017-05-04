Painter, driver charged with Palatine home burglary

Authorities say a Rolling Meadows painter and his getaway driver stole electronics and jewelry from a Palatine home.

Samuel Waue, 30, and Deanne Klutch, 33, both of the 3100 block of Swallow Lane in Rolling Meadows, are due in court May 26 in Rolling Meadows to face one count each of felony residential burglary. Police took them into custody Tuesday after investigating the burglary reported April 18.

Palatine police Cmdr. Craig Lesselyoung said Thursday in a news release that Klutch drove Waue to a house on the 700 block of West Roanoke Court, where he previously had been hired as a painter.

Police said Waue got into the house by breaking a basement window. Klutch acted as a lookout, then helped Waue carry jewelry, electronics and other possessions to the car, police said.

Palatine detectives got a search warrant for Waue's home and vehicle, where they say they found stolen goods from the Roanoke Court home. Detectives recovered more stolen property that Klutch had sold to local pawnshops, police said.

Bail was set at $12,500 for Waue, while Klutch was released on an individual recognizance bond to be tracked by electronic monitoring.