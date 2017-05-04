Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/4/2017 7:05 PM

Painter, driver charged with Palatine home burglary

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Samuel Waue

    Samuel Waue

  • Deanne Klutch

    Deanne Klutch

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Authorities say a Rolling Meadows painter and his getaway driver stole electronics and jewelry from a Palatine home.

Samuel Waue, 30, and Deanne Klutch, 33, both of the 3100 block of Swallow Lane in Rolling Meadows, are due in court May 26 in Rolling Meadows to face one count each of felony residential burglary. Police took them into custody Tuesday after investigating the burglary reported April 18.

Palatine police Cmdr. Craig Lesselyoung said Thursday in a news release that Klutch drove Waue to a house on the 700 block of West Roanoke Court, where he previously had been hired as a painter.

Police said Waue got into the house by breaking a basement window. Klutch acted as a lookout, then helped Waue carry jewelry, electronics and other possessions to the car, police said.

Palatine detectives got a search warrant for Waue's home and vehicle, where they say they found stolen goods from the Roanoke Court home. Detectives recovered more stolen property that Klutch had sold to local pawnshops, police said.

Bail was set at $12,500 for Waue, while Klutch was released on an individual recognizance bond to be tracked by electronic monitoring.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account