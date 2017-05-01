South Elgin shooter faces up to 30 years in prison

hello

A South Elgin man faces prison time after being convicted of shooting a tow truck driver in 2015 following a confrontation, Kane County officials said.

A jury last week found Devonne L. Montgomery, 22, of 1100 block of Kane Street, guilty of aggravated battery of a firearm for a shooting that happened in the early hours of Oct. 18, 2015, the Kane County state's attorney's office said Monday.

Prosecutors said the victim, a tow truck driver, was attempting to tow a vehicle from a parking lot in the 1200 block of Fleetwood Drive in Elgin when a man approached him with the car's keys and asked that the vehicle not be towed. The driver agreed, lowered the car, and unhooked it from the truck.

That's when prosecutors say Montgomery showed up and began yelling at the tow truck driver to not tow the vehicle. The driver said he was not towing it and told Montgomery to mind his own business. Montgomery pulled a 9 mm Beretta handgun from his waistband and shot the tow truck driver in the left shoulder, prosecutors said. He fired a second shot that missed

The victim suffered a broken shoulder blade and collarbone and a nicked lung. He has since had multiple surgeries and continues to recover, the state's attorney's office said.

Montgomery remains in the Kane County jail. He's expected in court again at 1 p.m. June 15 for sentencing. He faces six to 30 years in prison.