updated: 4/19/2017 1:00 PM

Rauner to suburban business group: State 'very close' to budget deal

  • Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner shakes hands with people attending a GOA Regional Business Association luncheon today in Elk Grove Village.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Kerry Lester
 
 

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner told a suburban business group today that state lawmakers are "very close" to a budget deal that would break a two-year stalemate.

He offered no details but called it "a big comprehensive package" and asked the crowd at a GOA Regional Business Association luncheon to "stay strong."

Rauner, promoting his pro-business agenda in the speech in Elk Grove Village, called the suburbs "the backbone of Illinois prosperity."

The GOA luncheon was one of three stops the governor is making in the suburbs today, with others at Maine East High School in Park Ridge and at a GOP dinner in Palatine.

Rauner's proposals, which include a property tax freeze, changes to the state's workers' compensation system and term limits on elected officials, have put him at odds with Democrats who control the legislature.

That feud has left the state without a budget for two years, contributing to Illinois' economic tailspin, including $13.4 billion owed to businesses and service providers.

Rauner sought to portray his proposals as a route to long-term prosperity for Illinois, telling his audience at the GOA event that the number of jobs in the state has been flat for 17 years.

"People think we're fighting about a budget but what we're really arguing about is our long-term future," Rauner said.

Rauner has taken to the airwaves recently slamming "Springfield politicians" for "duct tape" solutions to the state's problems.

Earlier today, Rauner stopped at Maine East High School, the winner of more than 100 schools that submitted videos on innovative learning to the governor's office. Maine East won the most online votes among five finalists posted to Rauner's Facebook page.

Rauner is scheduled to conclude his day at the Northwest Suburban Republican Lincoln Day Dinner at Cotillion Banquets in Palatine.

    Illinois Press Association
