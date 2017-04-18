Police: Killer entered Schaumburg apartment through unlocked window

hello

Investigators believe Schaumburg resident Tiffany Thrasher's killer entered her apartment through an unlocked ground floor window, police said Tuesday in an update of their ongoing probe into her weekend slaying.

Early evidence also suggests that the 33-year-old woman may have been sexually assaulted, though determination is contingent on pending crime lab results, police said.

Thrasher's body was discovered Sunday in her apartment on Clipper Drive by police officers responding to a request for a well-being check. Police say she was strangled sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

ABC 7 Chicago spoke with Pastor Mike Gates of Living Hope Church in Elk Grove Village, which Thrasher attended. He told the station that the woman's church family would miss her dearly.

"Almost anything we did, she was volunteering for," Gates said. "You know, (she) loved being here. The church was really like her family".

Thrasher had been expected to sing in the choir on Easter, and it was out of character for her not to show up for the morning service, Gates told ABC 7.

"That's when some people were wondering where she was at," Gates said.

He also told ABC 7 that Thrasher's extended family lives in other parts of the U.S., including Texas, making him uncertain where her funeral would be held.

Thrasher's older sister, Misty King, created a Go Fund Me page Tuesday to raise money for a memorial service. It had reached $785 of its $6,000 goal in four hours.

Schaumburg's detective division is working with the Major Case Assistance Team on the investigation, and additional officers are continuing to speak with residents in the area.

Anyone who may have information related to the crime is asked to call either Schaumburg detectives at (847) 882-3534 or the anonymous tip line at (847) 348-7055.