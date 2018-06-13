Suburban businesses plan to lay off 558 workers

Four suburban companies are expected to cut 558 workers in the upcoming months, according to state documents.

The suburban cuts are part of the jobs being eliminated at local companies, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN reports that were recently released. Businesses file WARN reports to give the state notice of the layoffs. The reports are issued monthly. Often the companies are consolidating or closing offices or facilities, resulting in layoffs. The suburban cuts are part of 946 layoffs that will occur across the state.

Suburban companies on the report include:

• Allstate Print Communication Center said it is closing its office at 1600 S. Wolf Road in Wheeling. The company, which prints marketing and customer brochures for the insurance firm, said it will lay off 220 workers through the end of the year.

• NTN Bearing Corporation of America in Des Plaines reported it will lay off 36 workers through August. The company will close its offices at 31 E. Oakton St. and 76 E. Bradrock Drive.

• Siemens Medical Solutions advanced therapies division will cut 104 workers when it closes its offices at 2501 N. Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates. The cuts will be made through next spring.

• Food service contractor Aramark at Indian Prairie Unit District 204 in Naperville will close and lay off 198 workers by the end of the month.