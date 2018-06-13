Breaking News Bar
 
How you can get to Kemper Lakes for 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

  • Kemper Lakes Golf Club has released transportation information for the 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Daily Herald Report

As Kemper Lakes Golf Club prepares to host this summer's 2018 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the PGA of America has released spectator transportation information in advance of the championship in Kildeer, which is hosted from June 26 to July 1.

Free public parking will be available for all spectators at Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Complimentary shuttles will run from Lot GP to the Championship grounds during the following days and times: Tuesday, June 26 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, June 27 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, June 28-29 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, June 30-July 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Public transportation to the championship is also encouraged, organizers say. The Milwaukee District North and North Central Service Metra lines provide convenient drop off locations near Lake County Fair Grounds (Lot GP.) Complimentary shuttles will be running from the Metra to the championship. Check metrarail.com for more information on train schedules.

For those who require ADA accessible parking and lift-equipped transportation, the PGA of America has made accommodations at Lot B at Lake Zurich High School, 300 Church St.

For spectators who plan to arrive by taxi, limousine or car service, drop offs should be planned for the general public parking lot located at Lake County Fairgrounds. Due to safety concerns, there are no walk-ins and there will not be a location for on-site drop-offs and pickups unless spectators have proper parking credentials. Fans who plan to arrive by ride-share services should be picked up and dropped off at the approved designated location located in Lot A.

