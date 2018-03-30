Missner Group completes IBJI build-out in Schaumburg

DES PLAINES -- The Missner Group has completed the build-out for Illinois Bone & Joint Institute at 140 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

The project for IBJI consisted of turning an existing two-story tenant space into a single-story tenant space, by completing an old stair infill. The space encompasses an open concept physical therapy gym, featuring an advanced design with high-end finishes throughout. Additionally, new office suites and restrooms were constructed in unit.

"We are pleased to have worked with the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute on yet another one of their projects and continuing to assist them on their expansion throughout the Chicagoland region," said Glen Missner, president of The Missner Group. "The Missner Group has had a long-standing relationship with IBJI, spanning over a decade of constructing numerous projects. We are familiar with IBJI's operations, commitment to their clients and what is necessary in their facilities to provide the very best level of health care."

Heath Yarger was the project manager and Scott Nomellini served as the project superintendent for The Missner Group. Stephen Rankin Associates provided the architectural services.