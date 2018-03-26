DeVry opens expanded center in Gurnee

Local officials gather for a ribbon cutting of the DeVry University Gurnee Center. From left, Elmer Fallos, executive director, Gurnee Chamber of Commerce; State Sen. Melinda Bush; Mayor Kristina Kovarik; Amy King, DeVry Group president, Central Region; Lewis Zanon, center dean; Corey Ochall, dean of campuses-Chicagoland; and Stewart Kerr, executive director, Lake County Chamber of Commerce. Business Wire photo

DeVry University and the Keller Graduate School of Management recently opened its new Gurnee Center at 1325 Tri-State Parkway in the Lake County village.

DeVry relocated from another site in Gurnee to provide a more collaborative education environment for its students. The new center provides approximately 5,400 square feet of space, including two classrooms, a technology lab, break out areas for student groups, a student lounge, an academic support center and administrative offices. Its location near Gurnee Mills Mall provides easy access to the Tri-State Tollway via the Grand Avenue/Route 132 exit,

"With the new center's open space, it feels more collaborative and welcoming, and we're already seeing more students using the facility than ever before," said Corey Ochall, dean of campuses -- Chicagoland. "After being in Gurnee for 14 years, we wanted to stay in a familiar community, in the same business park as it is a convenient midpoint to Chicago and Milwaukee."

Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik said she is pleased DeVry is remaining in Gurnee.

"DeVry University has been a part of our community since 2004 and we are thrilled the university will continue to call Gurnee its home," Kovarik said. "My office works hard at doing the right things to retain and attract new businesses, and we appreciate having an outstanding higher education institution such as DeVry rooted in the fabric of our community."

The center is close to research facilities, financial institutions and industrial parks, as well as in driving distance to Chicago and Milwaukee's business communities.