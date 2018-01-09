Topgolf, City Works restaurant coming to Schaumburg

Topgolf, which has this location in Naperville, has been announced as the first entity moving to the redeveloped former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg. Daily Herald File Photo

A Topgolf sports entertainment facility is coming to the redeveloped former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg, while four restaurants are planned in front of the Hyatt Regency Schaumburg across from Woodfield Mall.

These announcements were among the highlights of Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson's annual state of the village presentation Tuesday morning to the Schaumburg Business Association.

The Topgolf is proposed for an area just northwest of the remaining Motorola Solutions tower on the 322-acre campus at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads.

Schaumburg Community Development Director Julie Fitzgerald said village planners will soon review the proposed entertainment center, anticipated to open in 2019 after completion of a new central road through the Motorola site.

Topgolf has more than 40 locations in the U.S. and United Kingdom, including in Naperville and Wood Dale. Another was proposed in Lincolnshire last month.

According to its website, each location features golf games for all ages, climate-controlled playing "bays" similar to bowling lanes, food and beverages, private group spaces, HDTVs and music.

The space for three of the four new restaurants in front of the Hyatt will be created by replacing the stormwater detention basins along Golf Road with underground detention, Fitzgerald said. The fourth restaurant -- but first to be named -- will be City Works, moving into the long vacant Living Room building.

Another City Works location was recently announced in Wheeling.

Schaumburg also will get its 22nd auto dealership in 2018 -- a Motor Werks that will sell Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles on the site of a former Kia facility, Fitzgerald said.

Tuesday's presentation included a video clip of Woodfield Mall General Manager Kurt Webb offering a sneak peek of construction on the dining pavilion first announced a year ago. It's expected to open in early summer.

When early regional shopping malls were built, the importance of dining options weren't recognized, Webb explained. But Woodfield's forthcoming pavilion on the upper floor near Sears will include space for 12 new eateries, potential for additional kiosks, and seating for 800 people.

Schaumburg Economic Development Manager Matt Frank spoke of the momentum the village is experiencing as the new year begins.

Not only does Schaumburg remain the second largest economic center in Illinois, but more jobs than ever before -- 85,100 -- existed in the village in 2017, he said. And with continued help from international investment, there was 225,000 square feet of new development last year.

Even the once sluggish office market is rebounding, with good progress refilling the two 20-story towers Zurich North America left behind when the insurance company moved 3,000 employees to its new headquarters on the northeast corner of the Motorola campus.

Larson reflected on his own experience of 2017, which included the village being named the 9th best place to live in the nation by Money magazine, as well as his 30th anniversary as mayor.

"It's an accomplishment I'm proud of and a journey I've cherished," he said.

Larson's 31st anniversary in 2018 will mean he's been mayor for the entire second half of Schaumburg's history as a village since its incorporation 62 years ago.