updated: 12/11/2017 10:18 AM

CBRE completes 3 industrial leases

  • Greencore, a London-based international producer of convenience foods, signed a three-year extension of 443,010 square feet at 1100 Remington Boulevard in Bolingbrook.

    Courtesy of CBRE

 
Daily Herald Report

CBRE recently represented three separate tenants in the Chicago area in leases totaling 1,318,000 square feet.

Matt Mulvihill, Kevin Segerson, Cal Payne and Philip DeBoer of CBRE represented the tenants in each transaction.

In the first transaction, the team represented Brake Parts Inc. in an eight-year extension of 378,350 square feet at 1100 Corporate Drive and 228,000 square feet at 4400 Prime in McHenry. Brake Parts Inc., is a manufacturer and supplier of brake parts and a global leader in the aftermarket automotive industry.

Greencore, a London-based international producer of convenience foods, signed a five-year extension of 443,010 square feet at 1100 Remington Boulevard in Bolingbrook.

In the final transaction, St. George Logistics signed a five-year renewal for 268,645 square feet at 875 Devon Avenue in Elk Grove Village. St. George Logistics is a provider of ocean and air CFS, distribution, transportation and value-added services in North America.

CBRE Group, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Los Angeles, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2016 revenue).

