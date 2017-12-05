Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 12/5/2017 8:23 AM

DeVry University has new owner

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • DeVry University, which has a campus in Addison, has a new owner.

    DeVry University, which has a campus in Addison, has a new owner.
    Daily Herald file photo

 
Business Wire

Adtalem Global Education, a global education provider, said it has signed an agreement to transfer ownership of DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management to Cogswell Education LLC, a company that has significant experience in higher education.

The agreement is subject to certain terms and conditions to be met during the transition process, including regulatory and accreditor approval, and the transaction is anticipated to be completed in 2018.

"I am thrilled for DeVry University and its students as it enters this new phase in its history," said Lisa Wardell, president and CEO of Adtalem. "Cogswell Education is the right partner to fuel DeVry's mission and commitment to its students, ensuring high-quality programs that help students achieve their career goals."

Cogswell Education will assume full ownership of DeVry University with a campuses in Downers Grove and Addison, and, while no consideration will be paid to Adtalem at closing, the agreement includes an earn-out for Adtalem, which is based on DeVry University's future performance over a multiyear period. Adtalem has also committed to delivering DeVry with a minimum working capital balance, further supporting DeVry's future success.

"We will work closely with Cogswell Education over the coming months to finalize the transfer of ownership and ensure a smooth transition for DeVry University, its colleagues and students," Wardell said. "Adtalem will now have more ability to focus on its remaining institutions across our three key verticals: medical and health care, technology and business, and professional education. Adtalem will always be grateful to DeVry University for our legacy in technology education and leadership in serving the educational needs of new majority students."

James Bartholomew, president of DeVry University, added, "I am pleased that we have identified the best new owner for DeVry University, aligned to our purpose and values. Together, we can continue to serve and empower our students to change their lives."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account