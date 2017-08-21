Hub Group ranked as a top 50 U.S. third party logistics firm

hello

OAK BROOK -- Hub Group has been ranked 9th in the Armstrong & Associates' list of Top 50 U.S. 3PLs.

Armstrong & Associates, internationally recognized for its third party logistics market research, compiles its annual list based on logistics gross revenue/turnover.

"This ranking is a tribute to both our recent focus on growth and our team's ability to maintain the highest level of satisfaction and therefore customer retention," said Don Maltby, Hub Group's president and chief operating officer. "We are committed to expanding our service lines to meet the dynamic needs of our customers."

Hub Group's logistics division, Unyson, is a driving force in the 3PL market. Unyson specializes in elevating supply chain performance by implementing innovative solutions that support each customer's strategic initiatives. "Efficiency drives growth. By focusing on adding value, we are able to deliver supply chain savings," said Maltby.