Sears, Sam's Club part of 525 layoffs posted at companies statewide

  • The Woodridge Sam's Club was scheduled to close at the end of June. The retailer posted 158 layoffs.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Sears previously reported it would close its store in Oak Brook, but said this week it will lay off 108 workers there. It will offer them positions at other stores until this one reopens.

    DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

 
Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

Philips, Sears and Sam's Club are among companies that will lay off 467 workers around the suburbs, the state said Monday.

More than 525 workers will be laid off at companies throughout the state between August and December due to consolidations, relocations and other reasons, according to an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity report. The reports are posted monthly.

Philips, which makes medical imaging components in Aurora, said it will lay off 201 workers in December due to consolidation and relocation. The facility makes Dunlee brand of X-ray tubes, components for CT scanners, interventional radiography, Diagnostic Imaging and nuclear medical imaging systems.

Sam's Club in Woodridge posted 158 layoffs by September. The membership-only bulk retailer, which opened in 1993 at 7300 Woodward Ave., was scheduled to close at the end of June. The company had said that it "worked diligently" to help find jobs at other Sam's Club locations or Walmart stores in the area for the store's employees.

And Sears, which previously reported that it would temporarily close its Oak Brook store for remodeling, said it would lay off 108 workers at that store by August. The company will offer them positions at other Sears stores and other eligible workers will receive severance packages, a spokesman said. He did not say how many employees will then staff the reopened store.

