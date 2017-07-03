Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 7/3/2017 1:17 PM

Elgin's Middleby acquires two more companies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Middleby CEO Salim Bassoul acquired CVP Systems, a Downers Grove-based manufacturer of high-speed packaging systems for the meat processing industry and Sweden-based Sveba Dahlen Group, which develops and manufacturers ovens and baking equipment.

    Middleby CEO Salim Bassoul acquired CVP Systems, a Downers Grove-based manufacturer of high-speed packaging systems for the meat processing industry and Sweden-based Sveba Dahlen Group, which develops and manufacturers ovens and baking equipment.
    DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

 
Business Wire

ELGIN -- The Middleby Corp. announced the acquisition of two companies.

It acquired CVP Systems, a Downers Grove-based manufacturer of high-speed packaging systems for the meat processing industry. Middleby also acquired Sweden-based Sveba Dahlen Group, which develops and manufactures ovens and baking equipment for the commercial food service and industrial baking industries.

Terms of both deals were not disclosed.

CVP makes modified atmosphere packaging, a type of packaging technology that extends the shelf life of food by removing air and introducing a more beneficial environment during packaging.

"The addition of CVP further deepens the capabilities of our food processing group with a highly complementary technology to our product portfolio," said Selim A. Bassoul, chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corp. "With this acquisition we add a highly respected brand and continue to strengthen the portfolio of comprehensive solutions that we offer our customers in the food processing industry."

Dahlen Group markets its products under three leading brands, Sveba Dahlen, Glimek and Bear Varimixer.

"This acquisition significantly strengthens Middleby's position in the bakery category and provides for increased growth opportunities in the retail market," Bassoul said. "Additionally, the acquired business is well-positioned to benefit from the continuing trend of on-premise baking in the commercial food service industry. We anticipate that the combination will provide for new growth opportunities for the Sveba Dahlen Group by leveraging Middleby's existing customer relationships and international sales network. We also are excited about opportunities to accelerate new product development through sharing of technologies and innovations with our existing businesses."

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account