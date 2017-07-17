November trial set for ex-Schaumburg cop accused in drug ring

A November bench trial has been set for a former Schaumburg police officer accused of operating a drug ring with two other cops.

DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan on Monday set a Nov. 28 trial date for John Cichy on drug and misconduct charges. Cichy now has had three trial dates scheduled and delayed, most recently in April when his attorney, Jay Fuller, sought a continuance after prosecutors gave him some new discovery items weeks before the trial was set to start.

Cichy, 34, was arrested in January 2013 along with fellow former officers Matthew Hudak, 33, and Terrance O'Brien, 49, accused of forcing an informant to sell narcotics the officers had confiscated. The officers then split the cash from the drug sales, prosecutors said.

The informant then flipped on the officers, sparking a monthslong investigation, prosecutors said.

Both Hudak and O'Brien pleaded guilty to several counts and already are serving their sentences.

In March 2014, O'Brien pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, official misconduct, burglary and armed violence. The unlawful delivery and misconduct sentences will run concurrently with the burglary and armed violence sentences. He is serving a 24-year sentence but could be released after 12 years.

Hudak pleaded guilty to identical charges in April 2014 and is serving a 26-year sentence. He could be released after 13 years.

If Cichy is convicted, he could face as many as 36 years in prison.

Cichy has been free on $25,000 bail since February 2013.

Brennan also set a Nov. 7 date for the filing of any pretrial motions.