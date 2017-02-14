Bartlett, Crystal Lake principals among Golden Apple leadership finalists

Michael Demovsky, principal of Bartlett High School, is among 10 finalists for the Golden Apple Foundation's Stanley C. Golder Achievement Leadership Award. Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Principals from Bartlett and Crystal Lake are among 10 finalists for the Golden Apple Foundation's Stanley C. Golder Achievement Leadership Award.

Mike Demovsky, principal of Bartlett High School, and Jeffry D. Prickett, principal of Richard Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake, will be honored March 4 during the 2017 Golden Apple Celebration of Excellence in Teaching and Leadership.

Demovsky, an Elgin Area School District U-46 educator for 18 years, leads 230 staff members and nearly 2,500 students. He began his career as a Spanish teacher, served as principal of Kenyon Woods Middle School in South Elgin for four years and assistant principal at Streamwood High School for two years, before taking the helm at Bartlett this school year.

"A principal can affect change with every student in the building and change the lives of teachers and the community," Demovsky said. "Being back at Bartlett means everything as I get to give back to the community that raised me as a teacher. It's an honor to be nominated for this award."

At Kenyon Woods, Demovsky oversaw implementation of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program for which the school was recognized nationally in 2014. He also has led multiple philanthropic campaigns raising more than $100,000 for students and community members in need. To watch a tribute to Demovsky, visit the district's YouTube page.

Prickett joined Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 in 2014 as Bernotas' principal. He previously served as principal for a Round Lake elementary and middle school, and an assistant principal in McHenry. During the 2015-16 school year, he was named Kishwaukee region's Middle School Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association. This year, Prickett has represented the association by leading talks statewide on restorative justice. He recently completed his doctoral degree in educational leadership from National Louis University and serves on the board at the National Alliance for Mental Illness McHenry County.

"I am extremely humbled by the nomination for this prestigious award," he said. "We go through our days making decisions about the future of our students' lives, about the ways in which they will spend their days with us, about what they will learn and how. But the most important thing that we do -- the one thing that really matters -- is creating relationships with the people with whom we spend our time."

The award winner will receive $10,000, with $5,000 going toward the administrator's professional development and $5,000 to the school for a project of the recipient's choosing. Golden Apple also will recognize 34 teacher finalists, including 12 suburban teachers, at 10 a.m. March 4 at the Hilton in Rosemont. For details, visit goldenapple.org/celebration.

Award recipients also will be honored at the Golden Apple Awards gala May 20, which will be live-streamed and taped for later production by WTTW Channel 11.