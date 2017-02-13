Suburban teachers among 34 Golden Apple finalists

Golden Apple named its 34 finalists Monday for its annual Excellence in Teaching awards, a list that includes more than a dozen teachers from the North, Northwest and West suburbs.

This year's finalists were selected from a pool of more than 600 nominations of fourth through eighth grade teachers throughout the Chicago area. The awards recognize and honor outstanding teachers for their role in building a stronger, better-educated society.

The finalists will get reviewed and have their classrooms observed before Golden Apple announces the 10 award recipients this spring.

The finalists include:

Scott Baeseman, Lake Forest Country Day School, Lake Forest.

Christina Daskalopoulos, Viola H. Nelson Elementary School, Niles.

David Downing, Northbrook Junior High School, Northbrook.

Jennifer Eggert, DuJardin Elementary School, Bloomingdale.

Dimitra Georganas, Pleasantdale Middle School, Burr Ridge.

Lynn Gorey, Maercker Elementary School, Westmont.

Desiree Guerrero, Conrad Fischer Elementary, Elmhurst.

Brigette Hurst, Grove Avenue School, Barrington.

Elizabeth Jiménez-Bure, Sunny Hill Elementary School, Carpentersville.

Jacqueline Lauriat, Wheaton Christian Grammar School, Winfield.

Tyra Stall, Prince of Peace Catholic School, Lake Villa.

Jane Szybowicz, Fox River Grove Middle School, Fox River Grove.