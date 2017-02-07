South Elgin student gets some Cubby love

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo shows some Twitter love for 12-year-old Henry Sembdner who was attacked Friday by a classmate at his South Elgin school.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo promises Henry Sembdner game tickets once he recovers from injuries suffered when he was attacked Friday by a classmate at his South Elgin school.

Ardent Chicago Cubs fan Henry Sembdner, a seventh-grader from South Elgin who was attacked Friday by a classmate, has been getting some love from first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo took to Twitter promising Sembdner game tickets once he's back on his feet.

"Heard you are a big @Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStrong" he tweeted.

The 12-year-old is recovering at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge after being assaulted at Kenyon Woods Middle School. He spent much of the weekend in an induced coma recovering from brain and skull injuries suffered when he was severely beaten.

Rizzo has been retweeting pictures of members of the school community wearing Cubs gear to show support for Henry with the hashtags #HenryStrong and #StayStrong.

Elgin Area School District U-46 CEO Tony Sanders also tweeted a photo of himself wearing a Cubs striped shirt for Henry. Sanders said on Monday that Henry was receiving tremendous community support, as was the student who attacked him through counseling.

Meanwhile, authorities still are determining whether charges will be filed against the student accused of attacking Henry. That student initially was detained but has since been released.