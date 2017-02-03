6 years in prison for Elgin man in county's largest synthetic pot bust

An Elgin man was sentenced to six years in prison Friday after his conviction for selling synthetic marijuana out of his Algonquin tobacco shop in 2013.

John Monteleone, 48, faced six to 30 years in prison in the largest synthetic pot case in Kane County history since the drug became illegal several years ago.

He was convicted after a lengthy bench trial in late 2016 of possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of a controlled substance. Authorities seized more than 3,700 grams of synthetic marijuana -- all in 1-gram packages that sold for $10 to $15 each -- from the now-defunct King Puff N Stuff in Algonquin and his home.

Judge Linda Abrahamson said prison was needed to deter others from selling synthetic marijuana because "the users of these products tend to be kids."

During trial, Monteleone maintained he thought the "herbal supplements" were legal, but also told police after his arrest that his wife, Tracy, did not approve of him selling the merchandise.

"She may have been the voice you should have listened to," Abrahamson added.

Tracy Monteleone, 46, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance in late 2015 and received four years of probation.

Before sentencing, Monteleone's deacon, his supervisor at a construction firm and relatives testified he was a devoted father, dependable and skilled carpenter and that his children -- ages 7 and 12 -- one of whom will eventually need a kidney transplant -- will suffer if he received a long prison term.

Monteleone apologized for his actions, saying he was just trying to provide for his family. "I'll never do anything like this again. No one got hurt from it. I beg you," he said to Abrahamson.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Kelli Orland argued for an eight- to 10-year sentence, saying Monteleone was convicted of a 1991 felony burglary, had DUIs in 1993 and 1994, and had other arrests for driving while his license was revoked, marijuana possession and attempted obstruction of justice.

"This sentence will send a message to people who think they can engage in that type of criminal activity while disguising it as a business," Orland argued. "This is not the type of behavior that will be tolerated in Kane County."

Monteleone should be out of prison in about 3½ years. State law mandates that he serve 75 percent -- or about 45 months -- and he gets credit for 102 days served in jail while his case was pending.