updated: 2/3/2017 6:39 PM

South Elgin middle school fight severely injures student

Daily Herald report

A physical assault by one middle school student against another in South Elgin on Friday left the victim hospitalized with severe injuries.

According to Elgin Area School District U46 CEO Tony Sanders, the morning attack sent a boy from Kenyon Woods Middle School to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. He was later transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The fight did not involve weapons, Sanders said.

South Elgin police arrested the other boy.

U-46 spokeswoman Mary Fergus said the injured boy's condition was not immediately available Friday evening. The school has seventh- and eighth-grade students.

School social workers provided services Friday to students who needed them, while South Elgin police were on hand at dismissal time.

The district's crisis response team is also prepared to provide additional help, Fergus said.

