Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/2/2017 5:46 PM

Streamwood man gets 26 years for robbing cop, firing gun

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • William L. Dodd, 27, pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a firearm in exchange for a 26-year prison sentence.

    William L. Dodd, 27, pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a firearm in exchange for a 26-year prison sentence.

 
Sara Hooker
 
 

A Streamwood man agreed to a 26-year prison sentence Thursday in relation to an Elgin armed robbery of an undercover police officer, Kane County officials said.

William L. Dodd, 27, agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to armed robbery with a firearm stemming from an incident in January 2016, the Kane County States Attorney's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Dodd and co-defendant John E. Dodd, a cousin of William Dodd's, made an arrangement to sell marijuana to an undercover officer for $300. The pair met near Lincoln and Presswood avenues the evening of Jan. 7, 2016, and brought no marijuana for the deal.

John Dodd got into the officer's unmarked vehicle and asked for money. Meanwhile, William Dodd stepped up to the car and pointed a gun in the officer's face and demanded money, prosecutors said. The officer gave the cash to John and a struggle ensued over the gun, which discharged inside the car but did not injure anyone, prosecutors said.

The men fled but were captured by backup officers. John Dodd pleaded guilty last month to armed robbery and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

William's sentence was enhanced with a mandatory 20-year increase because he fired a gun during the commission of a crime. He receives a 393-day credit for time served in the Kane County jail.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account