Streamwood man gets 26 years for robbing cop, firing gun

A Streamwood man agreed to a 26-year prison sentence Thursday in relation to an Elgin armed robbery of an undercover police officer, Kane County officials said.

William L. Dodd, 27, agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to armed robbery with a firearm stemming from an incident in January 2016, the Kane County States Attorney's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Dodd and co-defendant John E. Dodd, a cousin of William Dodd's, made an arrangement to sell marijuana to an undercover officer for $300. The pair met near Lincoln and Presswood avenues the evening of Jan. 7, 2016, and brought no marijuana for the deal.

John Dodd got into the officer's unmarked vehicle and asked for money. Meanwhile, William Dodd stepped up to the car and pointed a gun in the officer's face and demanded money, prosecutors said. The officer gave the cash to John and a struggle ensued over the gun, which discharged inside the car but did not injure anyone, prosecutors said.

The men fled but were captured by backup officers. John Dodd pleaded guilty last month to armed robbery and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

William's sentence was enhanced with a mandatory 20-year increase because he fired a gun during the commission of a crime. He receives a 393-day credit for time served in the Kane County jail.