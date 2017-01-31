Huntley man charged in drug-induced homicide

A Huntley man was being held Tuesday pending bail on charges related to a drug-induced homicide from last April, authorities said.

Terrance M. Kampas, 27, of the 10,000 block of North Church Street, is facing charges of drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, the McHenry County sheriff's office said.

On April 10, 2016, Lake in the Hills police officers were dispatched to a home on Turnberry Court for an unresponsive male who was later pronounced dead. The McHenry County Sheriff's Police Narcotics Task Force assisted with the death investigation.

Through a joint nine-month investigation, detectives from both agencies uncovered evidence the 26-year-old man might have ingested heroin and furanylfentanyl before his death. The investigation revealed Kampas had supplied the heroin/furanylfentanyl mix to him, authorities said.

Detectives worked with the McHenry County state's attorney's office and the McHenry County coroner to collect enough evidence for an arrest warrant for Kampas, who was taken into custody without incident at his home.

Kampas' bond was set at $200,000 of which he must pay $20,000 to be released. His next court date is Thursday.