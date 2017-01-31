Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/31/2017 4:11 PM

Huntley man charged in drug-induced homicide

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

A Huntley man was being held Tuesday pending bail on charges related to a drug-induced homicide from last April, authorities said.

Terrance M. Kampas, 27, of the 10,000 block of North Church Street, is facing charges of drug-induced homicide and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, the McHenry County sheriff's office said.

On April 10, 2016, Lake in the Hills police officers were dispatched to a home on Turnberry Court for an unresponsive male who was later pronounced dead. The McHenry County Sheriff's Police Narcotics Task Force assisted with the death investigation.

Through a joint nine-month investigation, detectives from both agencies uncovered evidence the 26-year-old man might have ingested heroin and furanylfentanyl before his death. The investigation revealed Kampas had supplied the heroin/furanylfentanyl mix to him, authorities said.

Detectives worked with the McHenry County state's attorney's office and the McHenry County coroner to collect enough evidence for an arrest warrant for Kampas, who was taken into custody without incident at his home.

Kampas' bond was set at $200,000 of which he must pay $20,000 to be released. His next court date is Thursday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account