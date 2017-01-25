Dawn Patrol: Bartlett standoff ends when man fatally shoots himself

hello

Bartlett standoff ends when man shoots himself

A Bartlett man who shot a woman in his home during a domestic dispute Tuesday morning later shot and killed himself during a standoff with police that lasted several hours, authorities said. Full story

Trump tweets about Chicago: 'I will send in the Feds!'

President Donald Trump suggested via Twitter Tuesday night that he'll "send in the Feds" "if Chicago doesn't fix the horrible 'carnage' going on." It was unclear what kind of federal assistance he was referring to. Full story.

Ex-Aurora priest fighting expert testimony in sex abuse case

A 50-year-old former Aurora priest accused of sexual abuse plans to fight prosecutors' attempts to have child abuse experts testify at a future trial that "inconclusive exams and/or cultures do not disprove abuse." Full story

Stevenson High student charged after bus attack

A female Stevenson High School student was arrested after attacking another girl on a school bus while a third teen recorded the violence, authorities said. Full story

Lake in the Hills mayor criticized for board appointments

A former Lake in the Hills mayor is criticizing Village President Paul Mulcahy for appointing only friends and men to the village board. Full story

State board approves Sherman's surgery center plan

An estimated $12.7 million plan by Advocate Sherman Hospital to build a same-day ambulatory surgery center on its Elgin campus Tuesday received a state health board's OK. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 38 degrees this morning. There's a chance of rain all day today, with highs around 44. Rain turns to snow tonight, with lows around 32. Full story.

Traffic

Construction of the new Route 390 extension is scheduled to reduce Prospect Avenue in Itasca to one lane in each direction between Granville Avenue and Pierce Road. Full story.

Wade talks future, makes present more pleasant

Dwyane Wade talked about his future Tuesday but also made the present more pleasant by scoring 21 points and leading the Chicago Bulls to a 100-92 victory at Orlando. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

Lightning strikes against Blackhawks

Tampa Bay scored three times in just under four minutes in the final period and went on to claim a 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night at the United Center. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.