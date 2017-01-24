Bartlett woman shot before escaping barricade situation

Police gather on Heather Lane in Bartlett after a reported shooting at a home on a nearby street. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A Bartlett woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Tuesday morning before escaping from an escalating domestic dispute in her home where a massive police presence is still involved in a barricade situation with the shooter, authorities said in a news release.

Police responded to the home on the 700 block of Gardenia Lane at 11:20 a.m. after the injured woman reported the situation to her neighbor.

Bartlett officers called for the assistance of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System (NIPAS) after detecting a strong odor of natural gas emanating from the home, where the armed barricaded person was refusing to communicate with them, police said.

Though the situation is still ongoing, there is no longer a concern of a natural gas leak in the neighborhood, police said.

Police assistance came from as far away as McHenry and Schiller Park. Some of the officers were in camouflage and tactical gear and a mobile command unit was brought in.

A little before 2 p.m., police were trying through a bullhorn to contact someone inside the home. An officer with a sharpshooting rifle was stationed in a house near the residence.

The house lies near the Apple Orchard Golf Course, at Sycamore Lane and Stearns Road.

Elgin Area School District U-46 spokeswoman Mary Fergus said daily operations are continuing as normal at nearby Sycamore Trails Elementary School in Bartlett, except that students are not being allowed to leave the building. Fergus said Sycamore Trails is the only school in the district being affected.

All Bartlett Fire Protection District administrators were on the scene and unavailable for comment.

Daily Herald photographers Bob Chwedyk and Brian Hill contributed.