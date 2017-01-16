Donations sought for baby shower for veterans

hello

Diane Ahrens is collecting donations for the Jan. 28 baby shower for pregnant veterans at her business, Piece-A-Cake Bakery in East Dundee. The shower will be at the West Dundee VFW Post. COURTESY OF GERARD DZIUBA, 2016

A new baby is expensive.

Even before one arrives, the expense to buy all of his or her needs for the first year or two can add up to thousands of dollars. A crib, stroller, clothes, food and medical care will not take long to put any couple in a bind financially. When that couple has served in the military, the financial pinch could be felt soon.

To take some of the burden off new parents, West Dundee VFW Post 2298 Ladies Auxiliary will hold its second annual baby shower for women who have served in the military at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

The post is at 117 S. First St.

"The shower is just another way of encouraging and letting them know there are people willing to support their return to civilian life," said Diane Ahrens, auxiliary president. "There are some veterans in the area who cannot afford the expenses that go along with having a baby."

Auxiliary members have already collected infant and toddler car seats, and diaper bags. They still need diapers, clothing, especially one-piece sleepers, shoes and monetary donations that will help parents get though the first months of parenthood.

At last year's first shower, 11 expecting couples benefited from the generosity of the Dundee community. The items that were left over were donated to expecting veterans throughout the year. One hundred people, many families and friends of the couple, attended the first shower.

"Car seats are a big expense," Ahrens said. "Many couples have two cars. Toting them back and forth from one car to the other can be a problem. If this is a first baby for a couple, they cannot rely on a hand-me-down seat from a previous child."

Couples who attend the shower will also be given gift cards in $25 increments to help pay for other essentials before and after the babies are born.

"I'm a veteran, and I know what it was like to be expecting while in the service. Along with the cost, there's the time element involved. Some of these women don't have time to do all that needs to be done before their due date," Ahrens said. "And some of these women won't have a shower of their own.

Ahrens and her husband, Roger, own the Piece-A-Cake Bakery on North River Street in East Dundee. Donations can be dropped off at the bakery. Also, an expectant mother who has served in the military can register for the shower by calling her at (224) 805-1220.

"We'd really like to receive all the donations by Jan. 18, so we can include them in the diaper bags we will give out at the shower," she said. "Last year, the Dundee community was so generous in donating money, clothing and other items. The veterans were so grateful for them. They were things they did not have to worry about buying for themselves."