U-46 students to discuss nonviolence during MLK observance

Elgin Area School District U-46 students will discuss nonviolence and reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s values and vision in a Socratic seminar as part of this weekend's MLK celebration.

Organized in partnership with the City of Elgin's Human Relations Commission, the theme for the 32nd annual celebration is "Nonviolence is the answer … The foundation of such method is love."

U-46 CEO Tony Sanders is among three nominees -- including Rabbi Margaret Frisch Klein of Congregation Kneseth Israel of Elgin, and Danielle Henson with the Gail Borden Public Library -- for the 2017 Dr. King Humanitarian Award, given out by the MLK Celebration Committee to individuals who reflect King's teachings and work. The award will be presented during a sold-out prayer breakfast 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Business Conference Center at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

Fifty U-46 students in fourth through 12th grades who submitted essays will participate in the Socratic seminar sessions beginning 10 a.m. Sunday in The Black Box room at Larkin High School. A Socratic seminar is a collaborative, intellectual dialogue facilitated with open-ended questions about a text or topic. Participants will discuss how humans resolve conflict throughout their lives.

The seminar offers students an opportunity to share what they wrote and discover how to best apply King's values and vision to contemporary social and political issues.

Ron Raglin, U-46 assistant superintendent of educational support programs and alignment, will serve as master of ceremonies for a free public program celebrating the community's commitment to King's legacy beginning at 4 p.m. at The Hemmens Cultural Center. Recipients of the 2017 Dr. King Scholarship will be announced, along with the Socratic seminar and art contest award winners.

"As a school district that's culturally diverse, we work together to continue to build on Dr. King's legacy," Raglin said. "We encourage families, friends, and government and business leaders to stand together and reflect on our commitment to Dr. King's dream."

In the past two weeks, the district, Bartlett High School, and Canton, Ellis and Kenyon Woods middle schools collected canned goods to donate to the Dr. King Food Drive. Within the past five years, more than 50,000 pounds of food has been collected through the drive. Donations can be made at all Elgin fire stations, Jewels, Elgin City Hall and most churches.

Community volunteers will sort food beginning 9 a.m. Monday to be picked up by eight local food pantries.

The sixth annual MLK Day of Service and Youth Leadership Conference begins 9 a.m. Monday in the Heritage Ballroom at the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way. Sara Culberson, an educator, philanthropist, and author of "A Princess Found," is the keynote speaker. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.