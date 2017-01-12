'No dark secrets,' says father of Lake in the Hills murder-suicide victims

Luis Garcia provided this photo of his daughter Ariana Garcia, 8, and his son, Ezequiel Garcia, 11. They were killed by their mother, Carla Lopez-Mejia, in a murder-suicide Tuesday in their Lake in the Hills home. COURTESY OF LUIS GARCIA

There were "no dark secrets or anything like that," Luis Garcia said Thursday of the tragic death of his two young children at the hands of his wife.

A makeshift memorial of flowers, candles, balloons and stuffed toys has been created outside the Lake in the Hills home where 27-year-old Carla M. Lopez-Mejia strangled her son, Ezequiel Garcia, 11, and daughter, Ariana Garcia, 8, before she hanged herself earlier this week.

Authorities continue to investigate the murder-suicide. The children were found Tuesday afternoon on the second floor and Lopez-Mejia on the first floor of their home on Daybreak Drive, authorities said.

No further information is available as to the details or Lopez-Mejia's motive while the investigation continues, Lake in the Hills police spokeswoman Amanda Schmitt said Thursday.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer A memorial is set up outside the Lake in the Hills townhouse where a 27-year-old mother strangled her two children before taking her own life.

Garcia declined Thursday to elaborate about what happened except to say, "The kids were happy and me and my wife were separated for seven months or so."

He said the couple, who married in August 2009, had a "good working relationship" and was focused on making sure their children "were well taken care of and had the best opportunities to succeed."

A GoFundMe page created Thursday collected more than $8,300 within just six hours to fund funeral expenses and other related costs. The page was started by Adam Garcia, Luis Garcia's brother.

The children, Adam Garcia wrote, "were my brother's life and joy. He loved them both very much and made sure they were well taken care of."

Luis Garcia provided this photo of his son, Ezequiel, a sixth-grader at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills. - COURTESY OF LUIS GARCIA

Ezequiel, known as "Izzy," enjoyed video games and building things, and Ariana was passionate about animals, Garcia wrote. They loved their dog, Gumball, enjoyed playing outside together and liked spending time with family and friends.

"Our family is going to miss their endless love for life," he said.

Luis Garcia provided this photo of his daughter, Ariana, a third-grader at Martin Elementary School in Lake in the Hills. - COURTESY OF LUIS GARCIA

Ezequiel was a sixth-grader at Marlowe Middle School, and Ariana was a third-grader at Martin Elementary School, both in Lake in the Hills.

They are survived by their father, two uncles, two grandmothers and a grandfather. Lopez-Mejia is survived by her husband, mother and brother.

A visitation for Ezequiel, Ariana and Lopez-Mejia is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the DeFiore-Jorgensen Funeral & Cremation Service, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley.

Huntley Community School District 158 officials are offering counseling and bereavement support resources for students and staff members.

Anyone seeking counseling help can call the McHenry County crisis hotline at (800) 892-8900.