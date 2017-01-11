Minor injuries reported in Elgin school bus crash

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash Wednesday morning involving an Elgin Area School District U-46 school bus and a van on U.S. 20 (Lake Street), police said.

An off-duty firefighter reported the crash at Lambert Lane and Lake Street at 6:51 a.m. Several high school students were on the bus, and the injuries were not thought to be serious, Elgin Police Cmdr. Ana Lalley said. A passenger in the van, one high school student and a 50-year-old school assistant riding in the bus were taken to area hospitals.

The bus was traveling west on Lake Street and attempting to turn south onto Lambert Lane, when the collision occurred with the eastbound van, Lalley said. Investigators have not determined who is at fault in the crash, Lalley said.

The vehicles involved were able to move away from traffic onto Lambert Lane, officials said.

A spokeswoman for Elgin Area School District U-46 was not immediately available for comment.

