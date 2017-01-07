Man arrested on I-290 after gun pulled in road rage incident

hello

Peter J. Grimson, 26, of Morgantown, West Virginia, charged with unlawful use of a weapon and assault and released on bond.

Illinois State Police have arrested an out-of-state man in the Elk Grove Village area after a road rage confrontation Friday in which one man reportedly threatened another driver with a handgun.

Troopers responding to a radio alert located the blue Ford Escape that was believed to be involved and stopped it on Interstate 290 eastbound near Thorndale Avenue, according to a news release.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Peter J. Grimson, 26, of Morgan Town, West Virginia. A fully loaded handgun was recovered from the center console of the vehicle, according to the release. Grimson was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and assault and released on bond. The road rage confrontation occurred about 1:42 p.m. Friday. No information on the confrontation was provided.