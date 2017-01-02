Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County deputy shoots, kills man near Villa Park

Sara Hooker
 
 

A DuPage County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call near Villa Park early Monday morning, officials said.

Deputies were called about midnight to a home in the area of Standish Lane and Ardmore Avenue for a report of domestic violence in progress, county officials said in a news release.

The first responding officer arrived and was involved in an altercation with the suspect, which led to the shooting, police said.

The suspect was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are withholding the identities of the suspect and deputy while the Illinois State Police investigate.

