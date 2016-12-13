Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/13/2016 3:28 PM

Elgin police arrest third suspect in Hoffman Estates shooting

  • Ryan Ratliff, 26, of Elgin was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Dec. 1 shooting of a McHenry man near a Hoffman Estates sports bar.

  • Rasool Haleem

By Chacour Koop
An Elgin man wanted in connection with a Dec. 1 shooting near a Hoffman Estates sports bar was arrested Tuesday morning, police said.

Ryan Ratliff, 26, was captured after officers spotted him walking in Elgin, Hoffman Estates police Sgt. Mark Mueller said.

Ratliff is accused of shooting a 26-year-old McHenry man in the face about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 1, in the parking lot of the Poplar Prairie Stone Crossing shopping center.

Ratliff is the third suspect arrested in the shooting, which prosecutors described as a drug deal gone bad.

Louis Segovia, 18, of West Chicago, who prosecutors say drove the getaway car, was ordered held Thursday on $2 million bail. The car's owner, Rasool Haleem, 31, of Streamwood, was arrested earlier this week and is also being held on $2 million bail.

All three men face charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated robbery. Ratliff is in custody awaiting a bond hearing, Mueller said.

Prosecutors say the McHenry man had arranged to sell marijuana to Ratliff prior to the shooting. A witness accompanying the McHenry man told investigators Ratliff threatened the victim and pointed a gun at him, before the victim handed Ratliff a shoe box containing marijuana, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Maureen McGee said earlier this week.

When Ratliff ran, the witness said he and the McHenry man followed him in a car, authorities said. The McHenry man later got out and confronted Ratliff, who authorities allege then shot the victim in the face.

The McHenry man was listed last week in stable condition.

Article Comments ()
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account