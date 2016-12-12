Breaking News Bar
 
Burns, Simonian file for Geneva mayor post

  • Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns filed a petition for re-election Monday morning.

  • Geneva Alderman Tom Simonian filed paperwork Monday to run for mayor.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Tom Simonian made it official Monday morning: Burns wants to keep the post, and Simonian thinks he should get the job.

Both filed election petitions first thing, on the first day of the filing period.

Also submitting paperwork for re-election April 4 were incumbent aldermen Mike Bruno (1st Ward), Richard Marks (2nd Ward), Mary Seno (3rd Ward) and Ron Singer (4th Ward.)

Nobody filed for the 5th Ward seat held by Simonian, nor for treasurer or clerk.

Candidates have until the end of business Dec. 19 to file their paperwork.

Schools, library

Incumbents Mark Grosso and Leslie Juby, both of Geneva, filed their petitions for re-election to the Geneva school board. Taylor Egan of Geneva also filed.

Zac Craft and Mark Adams, both of Geneva, submitted their petitions for re-election to the Geneva Public Library board.

