Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/10/2016 11:52 AM

Coroner: Prospect Heights lawyer was strangled

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Russell Lissau
 
 

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at the Northbrook police station regarding the murder of a suburban lawyer.

Jigar K. Patel, 36, an attorney from Prospect Heights, was found dead in his office Wednesday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has ruled the death a homicide caused by asphyxia and strangulation.

Northbrook police are investigating Patel's murder along with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force. Police said he was found dead about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in his office on the 1300 block of Shermer Road.

Police said in a news release they believe his strangulation to be an isolated incident and "no threat to the community."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account