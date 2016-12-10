Coroner: Prospect Heights lawyer was strangled

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at the Northbrook police station regarding the murder of a suburban lawyer.

Jigar K. Patel, 36, an attorney from Prospect Heights, was found dead in his office Wednesday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has ruled the death a homicide caused by asphyxia and strangulation.

Northbrook police are investigating Patel's murder along with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force. Police said he was found dead about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in his office on the 1300 block of Shermer Road.

Police said in a news release they believe his strangulation to be an isolated incident and "no threat to the community."