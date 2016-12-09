Police: Prospect Heights attorney murdered in Northbrook

A Prospect Heights man's death is being investigated as a murder after his body was found Wednesday night in his Northbrook law office, officials said Friday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has ruled the death of Jigar K. Patel, 36, a homicide caused by asphyxia and strangulation after conducting an autopsy Friday.

Northbrook police are investigating Patel's murder along with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force. Police said he was found dead about 7:30 p.m. in his office on the 1300 block of Shermer Road.

Police are conducting interviews and examining physical evidence as they continue their probe into who killed Patel. Police said in a news release they believe his strangulation to be an isolated incident and "no threat to the community."

On the website for his legal practice, The JKP Law Firm, Patel said he had been practicing for 10 years in real estate, commercial, construction, financial and condominium association law.

His LinkedIn networking profile showed Patel received a law degree in 2006 from DePaul University College of Law and his bachelor's degree in marketing and management in 2002 from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Reviews on the LinkedIn page called him "organized, efficient, extremely competent" and "a highly energetic, proactive and ambitious attorney."

Northbrook police are asking anyone with information about the case or saw anything suspicious Wednesday evening near Patel's office to call them at (847) 564-2060.