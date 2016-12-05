Dawn Patrol: First snowfall of the season blankets suburbs

hello

The first snowfall of the season blanketed the suburbs yesterday, causing slippery road conditions throughout the region and delaying hundreds of flights at O'Hare and Midway airports. Now, forecasters say residents should prepare for a chilly week ahead, with temperatures anticipated to dip below freezing. Full story.

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer Jace Wulf, 2, of South Bend, Indiana, grinds corn at Sunday's Once Upon a Christmas celebration in Lisle. Jace was in the area visiting family.

The Museums at Lisle Station Park furnished the setting yesterday for a 19th century-style Christmas. Families stepped back in time and sampled the season as a suburban resident might have 100 or more years ago at the "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration. Full story.

Fundraiser to support family of Naperville man killed in I-88 crash

The Naperville community is raising money to support the family of Shiva Inampudi, one of three men killed last week in a head-on crash on Interstate 88. Loved ones and community members are offering their condolences to Inampudi's wife and son on a GoFundMe page that has garnered nearly $150,000 as of last night. Full story.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Bowlero Buffalo Grove will offer 32 lanes of bowling, a high-end sports bar and dining area, an interactive arcade and a state-of-the-art laser tag arena.

A new chapter in the history of bowling in Buffalo Grove's Town Center is about to commence. The bowling alley once known as eSkape and then as Brunswick Zone is rebranding itself as Bowlero, which will offer 32 lanes of bowling, a high-end sports bar and dining area, an interactive arcade and a state-of-the-art laser tag arena. A grand opening is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. tomorrow. Full story.

Naperville eyes $441 million spending plan

The cost of living in Naperville increased this year with higher garbage fees, electric rates and a new sales tax. But next year, at least one expense the city controls is expected to stay roughly the same. The city plans to levy the same amount of property taxes it collected this year -- $46.1 million -- to support a proposed budget of $441 million, Finance Director Rachel Mayer said. Full story.

Weather

Say goodbye to that snow that just fell. Temperatures are expected to be 33 degrees when you head out the door this morning, but climb to 49 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will dip to 32 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Repairs to a historic bridge damaged by a crash has closed Robert Parker Coffin Road in both directions between Schaeffer and Old McHenry roads in Long Grove until further notice. Full story.

Running back Jordan Howard sprints upfield Sunday during the Bears' 26-6 win over San Francisco at Soldier Field. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Columnist Mike Imrem says the blueprint for the Bears' future was on display yesterday in Soldier Field: Do nothing until the final few minutes of the first half, then discover the forward pass for two or three possessions. Then let Jordan Howard complete a powerful rushing day in the snow. And make sure to be playing the 49ers. Full column.

Rozner: College football chaos begs for expanded playoff

The chaos of great teams being left out of the College Football Playoff is reason enough to expand the tournament to eight -- or even 12 -- teams as soon as possible, columnist Barry Rozner writes. It was fabulous news when the NCAA finally did away with the BCS and gave us a playoff system, but that should be just the start. Read his full column here.

Winnipeg Jets left wing Brandon Tanev, right, keeps the puck away from Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane during the first period Sunday at the United Center. The Blackhawks lost 2-1. - Associated Press

In their first four games without captain Jonathan Toews, the Hawks went 3-0-1, but now they've dropped two in a row and will be without Corey Crawford (appendectomy) for 2-3 weeks. Is it time to worry? Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.