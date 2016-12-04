Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/4/2016 5:20 PM

Lisle holiday celebration forges ahead with nod to the past

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jace Wulf, 2, of South Bend, Indiana, grinds corn at Sunday's "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration in Lisle. Jace was in the area visiting family.

      Jace Wulf, 2, of South Bend, Indiana, grinds corn at Sunday's "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration in Lisle. Jace was in the area visiting family.
    Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Blacksmith Brian Ginn works at a treadle-powered wood lathe Sunday during the "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration in Lisle.

      Blacksmith Brian Ginn works at a treadle-powered wood lathe Sunday during the "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration in Lisle.
    Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Elliot, 6, and Abby Gerst, 9, of Lisle, create snowflakes out of coffee filters at Sunday's "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration in Lisle.

      Elliot, 6, and Abby Gerst, 9, of Lisle, create snowflakes out of coffee filters at Sunday's "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration in Lisle.
    Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Samantha Witman of Lisle tells Santa (Roger Olson) she wants a bath-time doll under the tree on Christmas morning. Santa dropped in Sunday during the "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration in Lisle.

      Samantha Witman of Lisle tells Santa (Roger Olson) she wants a bath-time doll under the tree on Christmas morning. Santa dropped in Sunday during the "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration in Lisle.
    Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Carly and Wade Swiatek, 5-year-old twins from Bartlett, stand outside the Lisle Depot Museum on Sunday, waiting to see Santa the "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration.

      Carly and Wade Swiatek, 5-year-old twins from Bartlett, stand outside the Lisle Depot Museum on Sunday, waiting to see Santa the "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration.
    Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 

The Museums at Lisle Station Park furnished the setting Sunday for a 19th century-style Christmas.

Families stepped back in time and sampled the season as a suburban resident might have in the days before radio and the mass-production of automobiles.

The mood of the "Once Upon a Christmas" celebration was enhanced by the timely arrival of snow, giving the grass and trees a festive layer of white.

Concetta Gibson, museum curator, said "Once Upon a Christmas" is a joint effort of the Lisle Heritage Society and the Lisle Park District.

"We try to bring back the heritage of the area and what people in the 1800s or the early 1900s would have been doing around the holidays," she said.

Children had the opportunity to pet reindeer that stood in the snow near a 1881 Chicago, Burlington & Quincy railcar.

Sarah Vavruska, who grew up in Lisle but lives in Oswego, brought her husband, Jay, and 2-year-old son, P.J.

"I came here when we first moved to Lisle, when I was about 7 or 8, and I thought it was the coolest thing ever," she said. "It was cool seeing Santa and the train museum. I was at the age when I didn't really believe anymore and it kind of just kept the spirit going a little bit longer for me, so I wanted to bring (my son) back here."

Santa held court at the Lisle Depot Museum, in a room filled with artifacts from Lisle's days as a milk shipping center.

Children who waited in line in the cold warmed up on Santa's knee as they revealed their wishes before fortifying themselves with ginger and oatmeal cookies and hot cider.

Samantha Witman of Lisle told Santa -- actually Roger Olson -- that she wanted a bath time doll.

At the blacksmith's shop, guests watched as Jim Fousek labored at an anvil, fashioning decorative steel leaves. Nearby, Brian Ginn, dressed in a Union infantry uniform, worked at a lathe, shaping a rail banister or the leg of a chair.

In the 1850s-era Netzley-Yender Farmhouse, fresh apple pies and cornbread were baked in the beehive oven of the summer kitchen, using old-style recipes.

In the Beaubien Tavern building, children worked on crafts, including snowflakes made from coffee filters.

Stephanie Gerst, whose children Elliot, 6, and Abby, 9, were at one of the crafting tables said of the celebration, "It's our family ritual. Today, it's perfect with the snow. It's extra-perfect. It's a different way to do Santa. It's not like the malls."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account