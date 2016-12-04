Fundraiser to support family of Naperville man killed in I-88 crash

The Naperville community is raising money to support the family of Shiva Inampudi, one of three men killed last week in a head-on crash on Interstate 88.

Inampudi, 40, was on his way home from the airport Friday morning when a man driving the wrong way down the highway smashed into the vehicle in which he was a ride-share passenger. Friends say he was less than 20 minutes from his Naperville home.

Authorities said Inampudi was pronounced dead on the scene near Mill Street, as was his Uber driver, 32-year-old Ali Erhaima, who is from Iraq but most recently lived in Aurora. Friends said Erhaima once survived an al-Qaida firing squad in Baghdad before coming to the United States in 2012.

The driver of the other vehicle, Domenic Andreoni of Elgin, also died at the scene.

Following the tragedy, Naperville community members have offered their condolences and support to Inampudi's loved ones on a GoFundMe page called "Support Shiva Inampudi Family," which garnered nearly $150,000 as of Sunday night. The money collected will be given to his wife, Prathima Inampudi.

Shiva Inampudi, who was a software engineer, is also survived by a 12-year-old son, Pranav, as well as his parents, the site says. Funeral services were held Sunday in Bolingbrook.

"Everyone who knows (Inampudi) would agree that he is one of the most noble, friendly, caring (people) you would ever meet. Very spiritual, religious, helpful and always smiling," the GoFundMe page says. "In the midst of this tragedy, we need to come together to support the family."

U.S. Marine Corps leaders are also mourning the death of Andreoni, 30, who was a career recruiter in Oak Lawn and surrounding areas. The Marine joined the military in 2009 and previously served as an assault amphibious vehicle crew member, according to a news release from Capt. James Stenger, public affairs officer for the 9th Marines Corps District headquartered at Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago.

Andreoni was deployed in Afghanistan from October 2012 to April 2013 and received several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with Staff Sgt. Andreoni's family at this difficult time," said Col. Jason L. Morris, district commanding officer. "This is a terrible tragedy, and we stand ready to provide assistance to his family.

"We are also extremely saddened by the deaths of Ali Erhaima and Shiva Inampudi," he said. "Their families are in our prayers."