Santa takes time off during his busy season to play golf at Cantigny

hello

More than 60 Santas teed off Saturday morning at Wheaton's Cantigny Golf Course and not a single Ho-Ho-Hole in one.

This was the third consecutive year local photographer Jay Geil and friends have organized the 18-hole Santa Claus Scramble for charity. This year the March of Dimes is expected to benefit to the tune of about $3,000.

"We're a group of ridiculous guys trying to do some good in the world while also doing something we enjoy," Geil said as he prepared to tee off his second hole. "That's really what life should be about and its what this outing is about."

The event was created, almost by accident, in 2014 when Geil was in California bragging to a friend in the suburbs that he was about to go play golf.

"He was bummed and told me his clubs had been put away for a month or two already so I told him I was coming to Chicago and we were playing golf next weekend, regardless of the weather," Geil said. "And I told him I was wearing a Santa suit."

When Geil arrived to play, there were seven friends from his softball team also wearing Santa suits and ready to play.

Word spread and friends of friends came out last year and 54 Santas raised $2,000 for Toys for Tots.

"This is the kind of event where once you're here and you see both how stupid and how awesome it is that we're playing golf in December dressed like Santa, you're hooked," Geil said. "And you're coming back next year and you're bringing your friends."

Colin Wyatt, of Virginia, was making a repeat appearance Saturday, under somewhat false pretense.

"I was tricked. It was 60 degrees up here last year," he said. "Who else, but Santa plays golf in 30-degree weather?"

In addition to prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin, prizes were also given to those with the best Santa costumes.